Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of LIF opened at C$31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$50.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.02.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

