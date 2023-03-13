LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,744 shares of company stock worth $6,199,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

