LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €82.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €56.88 ($60.51) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.71.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

