Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 355 ($4.27) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGEN. Barclays decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($4.69) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 328.43 ($3.95).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 248.08 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.43. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,588.24%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396.16 ($2,881.39). In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,881.39). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($1,974.75). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,394 shares of company stock worth $1,373,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

