Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.88

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

