Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $948.41 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $119.91 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $1,864.69 or 0.07641421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

