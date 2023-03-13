LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Up 106.3% in February

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LifeMD Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

