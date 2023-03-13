Linear (LINA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.08 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $81.64 million and $7.08 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

