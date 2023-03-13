Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.1 %

LQDT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. 262,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

