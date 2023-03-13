Liquity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $317.18 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00011070 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $244.67 million and $317.18 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,333,747 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

