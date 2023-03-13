Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $253.66 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $253.66 million and $9.68 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 249,179,398 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

