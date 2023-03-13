Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $253.09 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 249,378,733 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

