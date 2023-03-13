Litecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.00 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.80 or 0.00340110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,473,427 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

