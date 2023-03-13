Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of LOB opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Articles

