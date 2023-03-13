loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $534.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,023.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,918 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $109,087.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 642,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,023.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,149,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,044. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in loanDepot by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

