Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Update

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Location Based Technologies Price Performance
LBAS stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. 349,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Location Based Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Location Based Technologies
