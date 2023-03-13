Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $80.81 million and approximately $683,176.62 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

