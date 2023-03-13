Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.73.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,990,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,413,000 after acquiring an additional 283,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Logitech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.