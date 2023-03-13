LooksRare Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $73.49 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.00421456 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.89 or 0.28487684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.