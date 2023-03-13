Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,761,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,100,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

