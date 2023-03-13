Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.