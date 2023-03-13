MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,439,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,439,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,558,329. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

