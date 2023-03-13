Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Down 4.3 %

M opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.