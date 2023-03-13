Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.