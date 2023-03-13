Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of MGY opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

