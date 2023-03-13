Maiar DEX Price Down 11.1% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $34.17 million and $274,360.13 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00031576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00224511 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,504.03 or 1.00531855 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001077 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $203,737.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

