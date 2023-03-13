Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Up 88.4% in February

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYNZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Mainz Biomed has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Featured Stories

