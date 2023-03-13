Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in February

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %
MLVF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,788. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.