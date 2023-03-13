Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in February

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

MLVF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,788. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,376,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

