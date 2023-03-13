Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $18.99 or 0.00078576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $711,508.36 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00421975 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28522732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.