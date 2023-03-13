Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $157.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

