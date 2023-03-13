MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 142,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,145. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

