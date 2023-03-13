McRae Industries, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MCRAA)

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAAGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

McRae Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:MCRAA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. McRae Industries has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $43.20.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

