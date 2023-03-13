Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

