Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

