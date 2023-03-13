Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.16 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

