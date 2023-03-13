Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,927 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 117.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $198.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.53. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

