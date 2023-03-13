Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $98.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

