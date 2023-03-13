Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $799,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after buying an additional 343,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,509 shares of company stock worth $9,315,742. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

