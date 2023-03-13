Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $68.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

