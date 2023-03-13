Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 328 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $157.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average is $164.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

