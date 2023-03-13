Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 409 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

ULTA stock opened at $517.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.