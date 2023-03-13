Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Membership Collective Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 134,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,551. The firm has a market cap of $373.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,075.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

