Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Mercury NZ Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

Get Mercury NZ alerts:

Mercury NZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Other segments. It operates 9 hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; five wind plants; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.