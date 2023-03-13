Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

MESO has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

MESO stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $493.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.31.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,068.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

