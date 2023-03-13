Meter Governance One Day Volume Hits $604,859.53 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $46.83 million and approximately $604,859.53 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00011496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004151 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000881 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,030,404 coins and its circulating supply is 17,021,291 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,024,375 with 17,019,082 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.70389383 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $490,151.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

