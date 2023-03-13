MetisDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.93 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $27.68 or 0.00123651 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $123.19 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00031576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00224511 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,504.03 or 1.00531855 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.53997192 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $6,188,893.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

