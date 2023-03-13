MFA Financial’s (MFA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.44. 833,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.94. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.