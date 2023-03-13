MFA Financial’s (MFA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.44. 833,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.94. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.