MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.