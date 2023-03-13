MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 594 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VBK opened at $207.27 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

