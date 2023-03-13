MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,037 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE DELL opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

